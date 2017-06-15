Transcript for Wife of alleged Virginia shooter: 'I can't believe he did this'

I'm I would. What's Tom's life. I am very average right now. Thank you so much coming out. Curry feeling. Horrible. Horrible. Don't let me talk to your. We haven't been the ethics boards. I can't believe he did this I had no idea that's just going to happen. And I don't know what to say about it I can't wrap my head around OK I'm sorry that he did this but there's no when I think about it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.