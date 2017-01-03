Wife of Orlando nightclub shooter on house arrest

More
Prosecutors did not establish clear evidence that Salman is a flight risk.
0:20 | 03/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wife of Orlando nightclub shooter on house arrest

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45843443,"title":"Wife of Orlando nightclub shooter on house arrest ","duration":"0:20","description":"Prosecutors did not establish clear evidence that Salman is a flight risk.","url":"/US/video/wife-orlando-nightclub-shooter-house-arrest-45843443","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.