Wife of Pulse Nightclub Gunman Omar Mateen Arrested in San Francisco

The wife of the gunman who carried out a mass shooting an Orlando, Florida, nightclub was arrested by the FBI today in San Francisco, the FBI and her lawyer said.
0:28 | 01/16/17

Transcript for Wife of Pulse Nightclub Gunman Omar Mateen Arrested in San Francisco
They are following breaking. The FBI has reportedly arrested the wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter our source tells the Associated Press that nor Solomon was taken into custody. This morning in the San Francisco area she's facing charges in Florida including obstruction of justice. No Simon moved to the San Francisco area after her husband all Mormon teen was killed in the shootout during that massacre. At the pulse nightclub and alana will follow that bring any new developments in the command.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

