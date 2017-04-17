Wild goose chase for one surprised cop in Indiana

The scene that unfolded in Clarksville, Indiana, is probably not what you think.
04/17/17

Comments
Transcript for Wild goose chase for one surprised cop in Indiana
Now to a battle between police detective. And very fierce and do as we say good morning Clarksville Indiana because that's an officer from Clarksville who ran into some trouble. On his way back to the office. It was in the form that goose it was just protecting and that's. That there what is it keeper described as major Wayne slapping the detective fell. Falls right there well leave it Padilla but he manages to get away it is not charged somehow that we with a crime because at that goose is still around. I don't know you know Mattel acted in crescent the wrong person.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":46840578,"title":"Wild goose chase for one surprised cop in Indiana","duration":"0:32","description":"The scene that unfolded in Clarksville, Indiana, is probably not what you think.","url":"/US/video/wild-goose-chase-surprised-cop-indiana-46840578","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
