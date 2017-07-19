Transcript for Wildfire forces evacuation of 2,000 from California town

Bubble lights are flickering in Yosemite National Park because of nearby massive wildfire the dead while a fire is interfering with the park's main power source. It has also destroyed at least eight structures and threatens hundreds of homes. The nearby town of Mayer posada with its 2000 residents evacuated this morning. From space you can see the smoke stretching all the way north into Idaho. And the assembly values filling with smoke check out these images from just four hours apart yes today half dome shrouded in smoke by the afternoon.

