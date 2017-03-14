Transcript for Winter storm brings giant waves along with snow

Everyone on ABC it is digital and FaceBook GO Benitez in Scituate Massachusetts and and hopefully my mouth will move through all of this because it is so cold wind are getting. And right now here on the coast shortly take a look at the that we see right now because weeds and we see you win greetings subverting the 35 miles per hour we've got that snow we've got that's. Lee hitting all things this mixed and it's really quite painful if you're just outside and the and it's hitting your phrase like this. In fact. What's really dangerous though is what happens. This afternoon high tide is expected to hit this afternoon it's going to be more than usual but at high tide were probably gonna have. Much stronger winds than this we're talking about winds could reach out to seventy miles per hour. If that happens. We've got some problems because that's what you'll have these storm surges had three feet really just an incredible storm surges in this is an area. That is used to getting that kind of storm surge during really serious or. But even they say. There are not prepared for this in fact there's a peninsula here this area of accurate told by locals. That was lauded at one point and had two people were killed. There not long ago. Win when that storm surge and like that that's life that's coastal flooding is just those areas cult of flood warnings in effect right now up and out on the East Coast but especially for Massachusetts and it's really no wonder why because of this win network already see here. Looking again at the wind meter here and you can just see it goes. From sixteen miles per hour out of dirty sheets back down streets back so we're just getting unbelievable. Wind here. In Scituate Massachusetts as so many people say they're they're prepared for this but it's you have that Cole's full flooding. That's when it gets very dangerous so if you're on the East Coast anywhere along the East Coast and your feeling conditions like this later today during high tide. That's when you really have to watch for this that's when he really have to be prepared because that's when we are most at risk. Of getting this flooding so we are going to update you as much as we can hear we're gonna keep watching this morning keep watching. These waters because we could see waves. I'll just fifteen feet apply those are just. Unbelievably big ways that we could be seeing here later today so as soon as we look at that zobel will keep you posted. And and just be careful if you were on the East Coast just be careful I GO beneath as the year in Scituate Massachusetts and I'll see you tonight. On world news tonight with David view.

