Winter Storm Emergency Issued for Philadelphia

ABC News' Gio Benitez reports on storm conditions in Philly.
2:05 | 02/09/17

Comments
Transcript for Winter Storm Emergency Issued for Philadelphia
And it didn't look didn't like these. We are in Philadelphia and view its. Philadelphia right now. Still coming down. Play at. 3000 like. Right now. Idea JFK and Boston before. I think they're singing about 300. We could've created her pain. Room because this spill started out. Rain and started out as a way to beat them but that's all just within walked away. Plus check it out. He needs rest. Sport there have been accidents and other parts concrete and message. Very big. Word of the day. Freezing mark finger did have a nice to. So we're going to keep following it from here again. 3000. Flight cancellations of big throughout across this country thanks so much good against C a later they.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

