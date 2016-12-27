Transcript for Winter Storm Leaves Thousands Without Power

Treacherous travel across the country is of the holiday travel nightmare winter weather making going home a widespread problem. In the Dakotas over a foot of snow falling. Among the second story. Can stay here if there. Near whiteout conditions leading to more than 500 miles of highways getting shot down authorities issuing a no travel advisory. Parts of North Dakota cars careening off ice covered roadways causing pile ups in Salt Lake City in Nebraska wind gusting up to 75 miles per hour flipping this semi on its side. Bringing traffic to a standstill backing up cars for miles those dangerous winds putting about three million people in Arkansas Missouri Kentucky and Tennessee at risk for isolated tornadoes. Minnesota high winds knocked out power leaving more than 191000. Customers in the dark. And grounding flights today Norman ABC news Washington.

