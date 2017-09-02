Transcript for Winter Storm Slams Northeast

Morning from the New Jersey Turnpike as you can see we're stuck in some traffic here but the conditions that here are really really bad visibility. Is extremely pour it seems to be getting wars since well you can see that the snow is coming down very quickly. It's accumulating at a rate of two to four inches per hour it's awesome heavy wet snow. It we have been sliding around whenever we've tried to accelerate or brake. We just came came direct whole boot and this strangest the strangest sights. They're all the lanes that are heading into the tollbooth and there were diggers front loaders. Actually trying to get rid of the giant pile of snow that accumulated were no cars had benzene you see the National Weather Service has. Said that travel is not recommended in the tristate area today so there are a lot of people but if he had that warning staying off the roads. But there are also some others that have decided to venture out ands it I have to say a lot of heavy trucks. Going about going about their business and when you do you get when you get passed by another car or truck in particular. You kind of get health it with a bunch of snow it's startling I have to say that. Josh Haskell who's behind the wheel today is doing great shoddy noise from California. He's been very careful yet to the big distance between you in the car in front of you. He's been doing that thank you Josh. Only a couple times that I hear him go. Own a couple of times. It's sharp intake of breath panic. Our word were being we're being very safe out here but. If you don't have to be out you definitely do not want to be out National Weather Service that you are gonna go out makes emergency kit in your car. There'd been a lot of accidents this morning new Jersey state troopers have responded to 145. Motor vehicle accidents we have seen a few of them. We saw one car that rear ended another. It's just very difficult to see right now I'm having trouble seeing through through IE passenger side and Josh is is is is better. But it didn't condensation really accumulates omni on the windshield and it's it's not is not good conditions. And it could get even worse because what we're hearing is that temperatures are expected to drop. Into the evening tonight and that means that much of what's left on the roads could turn into ice. But all morning long but out here since about 6 AM and it it was hard to believe we were on a major highway the New Jersey Turnpike it looked like a country lane. Just how little bit of a supply it. Just that speech rights you pick up some speed here this. Week slide. Yeah exactly like I keep your comments on. And we're headed towards the GW bridge right now to head back isn't it Manhattan we're not exactly sure how that look. What the roads will be like on a bridge. Com but it's not too good out here right now I will say that was Lindsey mentioned it is more crowded. Than we expected. Yes there are more cars that here that I that I that I thought there would be a lot of boxes. You can imagine are are filled with people. But a lot of trucks as well it. I can't imagine that they do very well in these conditions so it's it's kind of scary. This is why this is why governments close schools and and they closed government offices because. They don't like at greater risk yet. It's just not worth the risks everybody stay safe those low if you do have to venture out your car today.

