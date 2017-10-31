Transcript for Witness describes chaotic scene after truck strikes, kills 2 in NYC

Drive here. Didn't look like he was bleeding or anything are saying but. He did have a noticeable because he was getting out of his car he did look like he was dragging this little little bit when he was screaming on the news screaming in the street and he looked frustrated and it. Fuse. Com. From there a whole bunch of customers started running past game. A bunch of people who came running past my weight daily he's got. I. I did not see any guy and I did not see any well I did not seen that there was anything other gun on the driver of the white pickup truck was injured. Maybe that was another person. Yet he knew she was. He looks pretty bad without you know leading without looking at some bleeding or anything like that. Could you see neither victims at that point Mike. The victims like dvd you can see him hit anybody as he was coming down the front what ice Nelson what I film. What advice from what I saw at that moment I'd seen him hit anybody I didn't see him drive and all I heard was the impact of the crash and its bankruptcy court. Arena where vaccines on the high salt and quickly John who initially stumbled out music. Did any police office. Want to try tonight we're in the right it's time I was getting myself to safety over at Rockefeller park I already heard chop there are doing its job. I spoke excellent officer briefly air asking me if I was OK and I told them out fine I'm just running there was this huge accident some ice and screaming gun and I assume the cops Dresser Johnson there Ramon Cruz within hearing at the time thank you very much appreciate very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.