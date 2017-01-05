Transcript for Witness says people were confused and afraid after UT Austin stabbing

At the University of Texas at Austin one person is dead several others have been injured in a stabbing on campus. Officials say it happened just before 2 o'clock near the gymnasium one person is in cost city. One witness says the knife looked like a machete. Another describe this scene as the suspect was taken away in handcuffs. Immediately it was feared everybody was scared it was kind of sense of shock that we didn't necessarily believe what was going on. But I'd say the predominant wind at least initially for me and people around me was. Confusion and to hear. They nearby Texas Capitol building was locked down for a short time.

