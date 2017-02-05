Witness video shows takedown of San Diego pool gunman

Video caught the moment police took down Peter Selis, the man accused of opening fire at a birthday pool party at a San Diego apartment complex, killing one and injuring seven, on April 30, 2017.
0:32 | 05/02/17

Comments
Transcript for Witness video shows takedown of San Diego pool gunman

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

