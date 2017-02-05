Witnesses recount details of fatal UT-Austin stabbing

The university said it apprehended the suspect, 21-year-old UT Austin student Kendrex White, who allegedly attacked the students with what appeared to be a large hunting knife and "calmly" walked away, according to police.
Police believe a student is behind a hunting knife attack at the University of Texas that left another student dead. Investigators say 21 year old Kendra ex wife stabbed at least four other students. One was killed three others were seriously wounded witnesses say the scene was complete chaos. Everyone is yelling yeah. He's he's here he's here having just running away I'm I had no idea was happening so I immediately. Ran into the background. Ice skating has solved immediately there was fear everybody was scared it was. Kind of sense of shock that we didn't necessarily believe what was going on. From police say white surrendered after officers confronted him at gunpoint investigators still don't have a motive in that attack. The students who died is identified as Harrison brown a freshman from Graham Texas counselors will be at his former high school today.

