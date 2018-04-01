Wives of Waco: Women describe being chosen by David Koresh

"God would tell him which one," Dana Okimoto, a former wife of Koresh, told ABC News. "That's how each woman thought... 'I was chosen this time.'"
1:49 | 01/04/18

She revealed to us one day that are all of you women work. Going to be his wife's if he wanted them. And I was one of his favorite people. I. Just knew that I. Presented itself to seek to single. Single. The line that was crossed was basically. Marriages are dissolved and David koresh's we'll. Sexually. I was his wife he would he explained it this way is god would tell him which one. So god and each using. So in essence conscience me. That's true. I was chance this. He called the house and David so yeah to be a member of the house of David it was a privilege. Being in the house of David you. Were sleeping with him. And all the time but just whenever you want it. Suppose that. I know a lot of people simple one what you want and Mary and dad. Cheer him definitely but it wasn't like that you know was like because all we fell in love and then got married. It was for a purpose. He said he was god and then Terry I've seen in past God's child. And then in the any kind of farmland within since he. Was very. Well what times issue. At times typical. Truth months. Week ago the documentary effect tonight and no need central. BC.

