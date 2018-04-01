-
Now Playing: April 17, 2003: The children of Waco
-
Now Playing: April 19, 1993: Branch Davidian complex in Waco, Texas, goes up in flames
-
Now Playing: Branch Davidian follower calls 911 as FBI raids compound: 'There are children and women in here!'
-
Now Playing: Child survivors of Branch Davidian group recall life under David Koresh
-
Now Playing: What it was like to be a Branch Davidian under leader David Koresh
-
Now Playing: Wives of Waco: Women describe being chosen by David Koresh
-
Now Playing: Snow angels abound in the South as snow falls
-
Now Playing: Powerball jackpot more than halfway to $1 billion
-
Now Playing: Man killed after being punched by teen and falling onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
-
Now Playing: Fresno State student found dead at frat house near campus
-
Now Playing: Northeast braces for 'bomb cyclone' winter storm
-
Now Playing: Earthquake jolts San Francisco Bay area
-
Now Playing: Post-blizzard could bring colder temperatures
-
Now Playing: Winter storm brings fears of coastal flooding
-
Now Playing: Trump tapes message to thank countries that sided with US in Jerusalem decision
-
Now Playing: Adorable dog gets a little too excited
-
Now Playing: Florida toddler stunned by sight of first snowfall
-
Now Playing: Monster storm batters entire East Coast
-
Now Playing: Swatting call leads to an innocent man being killed
-
Now Playing: It's the biggest day of return shipping after Christmas