Transcript for Woman Abducted 18 Years Ago as a Newborn Found Living in Another State

Finally tonight a remarkable story out of Florida a young woman stunned to learned the woman who raised her was not her mother. But instead was her kidnapper. It took years of police work but tonight a cold case is finally solved. Eighteen years ago this little face was posted everywhere her name come Mya Mobley. The dark haired baby was snatched from a hospital in Jacksonville Florida when she was just a few hours old and raised by the woman who allegedly abducted or. She had an inclination. Beginning probably couple months ago that. She may have been involved in this in some way she has a lot to process she has a lot to think about you can imagine. I can even begin to comprehend. Police say a tip led them to the young woman she now lives in South Carolina she has the same birthday as -- IMO play but a different name and fake documents that establish her deputy. The young woman agreed to a DNA test which came back a positive match. And the woman she grew up believing was her mother 51 year old Gloria Williams now faces kidnapping charges. Investigators say Williams dressed as a nurse back in 1998. Taking the newborn from her mother and then walking out of the hospital. We're speaking to as many people as we can to try to paint a picture of what may have happened. Eighteen years ago. Mobley is a birth father says he has talked to his daughter via Skype and called it. The end of a nightmare. Julie K anyway. Being eighteen years I can't wait. They talk about not being able to wait to see his daughter but we don't have any word get a from Unionists in the works with and you can imagine this young girl still trying to process all of this. The teenager who was born come line asset in court late this afternoon. That she calls herself a Lexus and win the woman who raised her. Was denied bond Alexis started to hysterically crying and fifth momma I love you so. This is very hard for this young girl she only knows one mother and that was the woman who much we can no one can understand when she's going for him to this point after that.

