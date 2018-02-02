Transcript for Woman acquitted of murder in crash that killed twin sister

Alexandria Duvol wiping away tears in the courtroom after the yoga instructor was acquitted of killing her twin sister and business partner and a stays just. The court will enter in judgment we don't. The defendants discharge. 12016 the sisters were seen arguing as Alexandria drove this SUV in Nellie well. Easier than ever. Her reading what prosecutors alleged Alexandria then intentionally rammed the vehicle it will wall before driving it off this 200 clips. Here you see her being pulled to safety and rescuers anesthesia at died in the passenger seat. The defense maintained it was an accident. Can't imagine losing your twin sister. In that kind of a tragic. Catastrophic accident than being charged with the murder of your sister which you didn't do. And she's I think just very relieved at this point and he's going to get on with her life. RC Gonzales ABC news Los Angeles.

