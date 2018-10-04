Transcript for ‘It just felt right’: Woman adopts baby after sitting next to pregnant woman on a plane

And I count my blessings everyday and I look at him in saying I cannot I still can't believe this happened to me. It was eighteen months ago temple films hops on a flight that took her on an entirely different journey. Look. Didn't want. You can't. Although there she ended up adopting a baby from the woman sitting next to her to stop Redick talking to her and stand at the baby and his. Look thanks could be a great mother her hand Samantha snipes was young pregnant and says she just left a physically abusive relationship. Scared and and to care wasn't even sure how to live coming at that point she was then staying in Arkansas and come into the triangle to visit a new friend. She was contemplating adoption and temple at 42 was dreaming of becoming a mom. Temple had met with adoption agencies and consider becoming a Foster parent but was facing problems as a single woman. The two exchanged numbers a few days later Samantha went into labor early. She took this video while we met hospital and called temple and I was shaking and control a place. We as tiny was five and a half pound temple named the little boy bond and the women have stayed in close contact. The scene here at the child's first birthday and Samantha and F staying in the area she actually now works with temple. And tells me she doesn't second guess her decision sincerity with X. Let them after voting in marriage is the stuff that I wasn't feeling she was feeling I was watching in the made me this time like this the rate things it and I would just say for anybody don't give up hope and no one loved. Baby lottery he ever served this miracles do happen and I think he can manifest things. And this is eleven manifested.

