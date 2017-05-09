Transcript for Woman allegedly kidnapped by ex-boyfriend found in Nevada, suspect sought

Makes this none of it makes sense. Shock at this Goodyear Starbucks after police say a woman kidnapped by her ex boyfriend in California on Friday wound up here around 7:15 Sunday morning. Police say Virginia Paris ordered a drink went to the bathroom and then told a customer she needed help. That's when authorities say her ex boyfriend Joseph Hassell dragged her outside Dallas home. Come to call her she. A witness tells me he thought he saw a domestic dispute police they had so kicked his ex girlfriend back into the car. She tried to get back apple ingrained. We ran Beckel just. After personalized. And god in her son police they have excellent Paris drove away but the woman threw the car registration out the door. Trying to car registration and outdoor. It was just another way to say it's me. Kelly over with the Santa Barbara county sheriff's office tells us Hansel kidnapped Virginia Paris Friday insulting California. Police say Paris was in the process of getting a restraining order. That's quite legally she's in danger but we believe she was taken against her well. We're very concerned for her safety. Police say Joseph Hassell spent time in prison and has access to guns but no clear connection to Goodyear where customers wonder how they would have helped us jumping into. Harper Lee it's like an album I watched.

