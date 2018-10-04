Transcript for Woman arrested for allegedly stealing car with 2 children inside: Police

Video shows the close call at the border a three year old boy and an H means girl in the back seat of that car. With guns drawn police what it regrets that the driver probably. Minutes. Order. I started outside this beauty supply warehouse at Lincoln Park. Malaysia and her brother were the backseat while their dad wedded to buy her some hair supplies. The car and AC was running on a scorching day he was gone for less than two minutes that's when the woman made her move. Fat. This isn't a whole and this is to Google looks she left the kind he's not planning to sell kids anything she just got an indelible. I ran out traffic actually ran past cars and cyanide gas coming after started sending them underlying. Data about the link Ella. Bush he ran a lie. So I broke down a ministry but Malayan knew what to do her dad gave her cell phone in case of an emergency. And disqualified. If not unlike me which I'm making T and how it got me in the middle America can't and they Eileen lives. And I said how can France and Mexico boy she tried to take the company that and I moved to link them. And then she said they mean different and I got an answer Clinton crashing to the game went along. Hearing what couldn't be and rocker dad to two years. Malaysia says she eventually gave the woman the phone but by that time police knew where they were and they moved in very proud of.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.