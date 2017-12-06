Transcript for Woman escapes car swallowed by Florida sinkhole

This is happened over the weekend at a parking lot in Ocala Florida that's sink while you're looking man swallowed up an entire car in just minutes. Luckily it was after its owners manage to get out unharmed and city officials says it appears the lime rock under the parking lots drainage system had eroded causing a pavement to collapse.

