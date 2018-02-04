Transcript for Woman in hijab attacked by patient inside Michigan hospital

It or not once not twice but three times maybe four. And the my client is on the ground and she's like what did I do what it I do that is to deserved. This this is video from inside Beaumont Dearborn hos brought February 10 nineteen year old college today in his job walking in because she slipped on ice earlier and thought she may have a broken jaw. Her lawyer says what happened next we'll take much longer to heal from. At the moment it was it was devastating to us the blow that knocked her to the ground the injury that she has his life changing she's terrified she'll probably. Never ever see life the way she did before this accident she's afraid to go towards she's a freight dual public she's always has to keep an. I'm her surroundings now. The attacker according to Dearborn police is this man. John deletes also a patient he came for help. He wanted mental care. He didn't units he was released moody says after he harassed other patients for cigarettes the hospital called police and told the least. To not bug anyone else while waiting for awry. They knew he was a danger ya instead of removing him removing this danger they allow them to stay. And they allow him literally two to attack my clients. In a statement Obama says in part but Los security personnel responded immediately. It took action to protect the patients and others in the emergency or. The security we love the way they responded afterwards. But as they say a pound an ounce of prevention is with them on a pound of cure this could have been prevented we wouldn't be here today.

