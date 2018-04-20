Transcript for Woman wanted for allegedly killing husband, doppelganger captured in Texas

The fugitive grandmother who led a US marshals on nationwide manhunt has been captured in Texas. 56 year old Lois Reese was arrested on South Padre Island near the Mexican border she's accused of murdering her husband and their home near Minneapolis last month. Then days later killing a woman in Florida who looked like her. So she could still her identity. Officials say Reese was sitting alone at a restaurant last night when the manager recognize her and called authorities. Say she had been living off money she wanted to casino in Louisiana.

