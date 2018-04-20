Woman wanted for allegedly killing husband, doppelganger captured in Texas

Lois Riess, 56, was wanted for allegedly fatally shooting her husband in Minnesota and then killing and stealing the identity of 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson in Florida.
0:29 | 04/20/18

The fugitive grandmother who led a US marshals on nationwide manhunt has been captured in Texas. 56 year old Lois Reese was arrested on South Padre Island near the Mexican border she's accused of murdering her husband and their home near Minneapolis last month. Then days later killing a woman in Florida who looked like her. So she could still her identity. Officials say Reese was sitting alone at a restaurant last night when the manager recognize her and called authorities. Say she had been living off money she wanted to casino in Louisiana.

