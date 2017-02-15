Transcript for Woman's Goodwill donation includes husband's secret stash of cash

A week ago just like this. Linda Hoffman and donated to back a closed her local goodwill store in Placentia. And be announced a harsh she was also donating her husband's secret cash savings. It's had on taken some money from he had been saving for six years. Many that I didn't know about because it was going to be a surprise trip to Italy when he retired she's. As are husband Bob had placed an envelope containing thousand dollars cash in the pocket of one of the button up shirt she donated two days later. He came across his attention that. All the money often says it was then her husband revealed his surprise planned. And an hour before closing they rushed over to the donation center where management scramble to locate the close. He had no lock she admits she had almost given up hope we did try to look at it if it was continent we had hoped it would come to somebody. To help connect him he. It wasn't until the next day when this employee says she came across a bull Pollack stress of shirts and aren't like he might get. Could it be. Anywhere insert an afternoon just like you know my heart glad it's like they didn't is standards medical. I would say that it was kind of people. And debt to with a polymer touched hearts from his home on honesty her. Hoffman says after everything now more than ever she's ready for that Italian vacation. We should go immediately thank you lord and the thinking goodwill made eagle man as ABC seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.