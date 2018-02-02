Transcript for Women throw chairs at attacker in shocking nail-salon assault caught on video

A sudden and brutal attack after a man follows two women into this Sherman Oaks also. He hits them Willy. And then turns out the clients he didn't even ask my knee and did this guy to attack the client surveillance video from. I'll let ills shows the men punching the women. Sisters we're ready to get pictures as part of a birthday celebration. They fight back bashing the attacker at the head with furniture tape tanks. Helping each other like sisters we're care. Once the suspect launch an attack and one of the sisters. The Agilent would be able to gain her composure at the salon at what was able to run to a neighboring liquor store for help. She says the management killer and that moment she said that his book get outside. Mention that other side several good samaritans raced to the salon when he says as Russian and there he is gave up. Then there was no need for anything else because the latest to care businesses like the same. So please help the suspect down until police arrived 25 year old the stop Ron that was taken into custody. Authorities say he's responsible for a violent carjacking and street robbery during which the victim was being. Amazing just amazing his inflated those ladies and not give up. Did not rule over saying they fear they fought for their lives.

