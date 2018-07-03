Women's basketball team pushes bus stuck in snow

Members of the Northeastern University women's basketball team helped get their bus moving again after it got stuck in the snow on the way to their conference tournament game in Philadelphia.
03/07/18

Women's basketball team pushes bus stuck in snow
