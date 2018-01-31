Transcript for Worker dies after falling into tire shredder at recycling plant

Byron Jones for the young father from east Texas he was on the job just four days again in ink when he was killed. Harris County medical examiner responded to the plant in Sheldon on Friday the attorney for jones' family confirms he was tragically killed in a tire shredder. Sources tell Eyewitness News he was caught up in the machine and couldn't get free. His co workers reported missing until they discovered what it happened. Today investigators and the family's attorney were back at the plant. Andrew steered it told us quote we are investigating the incident and expect to file a lawsuit in order to hold all negligent and grossly negligent parties. Fully accountable for this tragedy. Gains attorney only responded with the company has no comment at this time. On its web site get in with plants in Germany and Denmark says the Houston plant is the largest tire recycling plant in the world. It opened in 2014. And according to online OSHA records has never had an accident before this one. Jones just 26 years old leaves behind a grieving family which includes a precious three year old daughter. In northeast Harris County Jessica Willey thirteen Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.