Transcript for Yacht captain stopped trying to flee US after passenger was killed by propeller

The yacht called Miami Vice was chartered for a four hour day of fun on the water. But the trip turned tragic when investigators say one of the ups giant propellers fatally struck passenger near monument island Easter Sunday. The captain 49 year old Laurie CO Alvarez. Is now facing federal charges of neglect and misconduct in the police just came can do it that. That was a witness from that afternoon authorities say Alvarez could not see the stern of the vessel or insure the safety of the remaining swimmers in the water. So when he reportedly put the hot engine in reverse he likely didn't see 25 year old Ronald Menendez who is still swimming. When Landis was killed. His remains were covered local ten spoke to a man over the phone who identified himself as the owner of the Miami Vice he calls an all terrible accident. Prosecutors say Alvarez did not have a United States captain license at the time of the incident. Alvarez was arrested last Friday at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood international airport the feds say he was attempting to board a flight overseas.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.