-
Now Playing: Yacht captain stopped trying to flee US after passenger was killed by propeller
-
Now Playing: Trump lawyer Michael Cohen under criminal investigation
-
Now Playing: Family of newborn taken after birth sues hospital, Native American tribe
-
Now Playing: Driver survives after van plunges off cliff
-
Now Playing: Substitute teacher arrested for allegedly encouraging students to fight in class
-
Now Playing: California police finally stop driver of stolen car after crazy 90-minute chase
-
Now Playing: Mega Millions winner 'humbled' over $533M jackpot
-
Now Playing: Murder-suicide includes incestuous couple: Police
-
Now Playing: Former TV producer arrested for allegedly killing her sister
-
Now Playing: Personal items found from family of 4 missing 1 week after car plunged into river
-
Now Playing: ID of baby girl found dead in suitcase is unknown
-
Now Playing: NYC tourist robbed at knifepoint of 'Make America Great Again' hat
-
Now Playing: Ex-NFL cheerleader accuses team of discrimination
-
Now Playing: Police probe death of teen found in van
-
Now Playing: Police officer shot and killed serving warrant in Cape Cod town
-
Now Playing: RNC prepares aggressive plan to discredit Comey
-
Now Playing: Comey says Trump asked him to investigate 'dossier'
-
Now Playing: Female trucker says she keeps a knife, mace after being attacked
-
Now Playing: Mother traveled to Mexico to hunt down the man suspected of molesting her son
-
Now Playing: US announces that national park fees are going up