Yankees players go to bat for bullied 4th-grader after heartbreaking plea

More
Cassidy Slater bared her heart in a Facebook video shared on April 4, holding up a series of handwritten signs that explained what she felt like after being bullied for more than three years.
1:57 | 04/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Yankees players go to bat for bullied 4th-grader after heartbreaking plea
Been. New. And okay you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54581650,"title":"Yankees players go to bat for bullied 4th-grader after heartbreaking plea","duration":"1:57","description":"Cassidy Slater bared her heart in a Facebook video shared on April 4, holding up a series of handwritten signs that explained what she felt like after being bullied for more than three years.","url":"/US/video/yankees-players-bat-bullied-4th-grader-heartbreaking-plea-54581650","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.