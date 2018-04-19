Yankees players go to bat for bullied 4th-grader after heartbreaking plea More Cassidy Slater bared her heart in a Facebook video shared on April 4, holding up a series of handwritten signs that explained what she felt like after being bullied for more than three years. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Yankees players go to bat for bullied 4th-grader after heartbreaking plea Been. New. And okay you. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Woman wanted for allegedly killing husband, doppelganger captured in Texas

Now Playing: August 30, 2000: 'Hopkins 24/7'

Now Playing: Live updates on today's National School Walkout

Now Playing: Students across US walk out for gun reform on anniversary of Columbine massacre

Now Playing: Chicago students walk out of school to protest gun violence

Now Playing: 1 injured in Florida high school shooting; suspect in custody, officials say

Now Playing: Catch up on today's biggest stories

Now Playing: Bus drivers fired for participating in school 'sick out'

Now Playing: Flint mayor pursuing lawsuit against Michigan over water distribution

Now Playing: NYC mayor announces a car-free Central Park

Now Playing: Massachusetts drivers mistakenly told their licenses would be suspended

Now Playing: Hundreds gather to pay respects to former first lady Barbara Bush

Now Playing: 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre

Now Playing: Mom takes inspiration from 'Three Billboards' to help find her daughter's killer

Now Playing: Southwest offers apology, $5K, to passengers on damaged jet

Now Playing: Suspect in Florida high school shooting escorted by authorities

Now Playing: First-grader is lone walkout from her school during day of national protest

Now Playing: Recovering addict thanks police officer who changed her life

Now Playing: 'Poop train' gone after plaguing Alabama community for 2 months

Now Playing: 2 deputies killed in line of duty in Florida, officials say Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54581650,"title":"Yankees players go to bat for bullied 4th-grader after heartbreaking plea","duration":"1:57","description":"Cassidy Slater bared her heart in a Facebook video shared on April 4, holding up a series of handwritten signs that explained what she felt like after being bullied for more than three years.","url":"/US/video/yankees-players-bat-bullied-4th-grader-heartbreaking-plea-54581650","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}