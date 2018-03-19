Transcript for 9-year-old allegedly shoots teen sister to death over video game controller

This happened on dragon and ran. I was able to speak with new residents who tell me they had seen and heard a commotion down the road but did not know what was happening. They also tell me this explains what their pastor was praying about in church Sunday morning. And social media in any question quiet guy was accessible to the boy. Saying this world needs to learn that guns are for protection and not problem solving. And guns should not be accessible to children. Others saying videogames are bad influence stain that video games a lot of these kids are playing promotes this type of violence. Any just telling everyone to say a prayer.

