Transcript for 7-year-old killed in crossfire is 5th shot in Jacksonville in 2 weeks

And third did occur at thirteen 47. Now Herman street just after 9 o'clock last night. That was a shooting incident at that location. We had to victims of that location what visitation on gallons as a seven year old like me you know. Occasional shot seen subsequently health. Last night and it was a second victim by name Dominic Holcomb is between Israel blackmail. Who also was that went to the hospital last night I talk about him or in just a second. But here's what we at this point. So last night a group of people were were in the front yard. Drinking smoking marijuana. Thirteen 47 Harley street. The council that a great a small to medium sized gray is UV. Stopped in front of the residence. And someone from inside the issue be begin firing into the no. So that the point in time that firing began there were about six people in the art including educational. Those people in the yard included multiple convicted felons. Convicted drug dealer. Future. One of the witnesses who was in New York stated that he grabbed a gun that was close by. It to begin to return fire and the vehicle. So we believe that multiple people. Were firing from multiple directions. In the sense. And then based on evidence seen. We believe that tea shops between the two parties. That was shooting at each other. So Tayshaun is the nephew of one of the people that we interviewed at the scene and lives at that location. So Dominic okamura mentioned earlier the toy material blackmail. He fled the scene after the shooting. He made his way to use it to you have health where he was treated. And released. So we interviewed. Dominated after. Q did he was not cooperative. With the investigation. He was subsequently arrested for possession upon my convicted felon. And Austin ward that he had system. He's just. There are multiple witnesses that are not cooperating with this investigation. And obviously we need cooperation. To bring some justice this case. Is important. If at any time we determine any of these individuals or interfering. This investigation giving us false information that would pursue charges against those individuals well. So we have a lot of work left to do so we are leveraging the technology. Leveraging leveraging DNA of course we got some pretty vital intelligence from just water system. Last night that was volatile. But but here's what I right now. So there's some willow street today it is responsible for the she I was seven year old. And I can promise you that we are in heaven and earth and kick in a few doors. Until we bring that person justice. We've got a lot of work to do that area we're gonna conceivable that we do more cases last night. An investigation has not stopped it's a big gains this story.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.