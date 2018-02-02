Transcript for 9-year-old to play with the Cincinnati Pops

Instant. Here SO PR is only the gift. And give it filters through yeah. A special tolerant leftists may be I would say one every ten years solid yeah she is the one. Close your eyes or look away. It's easy to forget Cynthia is only nine years old she puts on a lot of affluent she makes issuing our. For lessons started a little more than. Years ago at CC impressed with teacher talk cock go from a G she's played a recital Carnegie Hall yeah. Saturday to stage music. Should be playing Mozart which I think it's going to be heated Alex. Phil black fan I get to pilot refused them pop com college kids need right here to protect. As soon line them right. Good solid feel like so happy and joyful some training and some beautiful. And sound kind of silly gradually getting. Nice ending gradually getting lake. It's the maturity for music they caught the attention pops conductor John Boris Russell Mozart is not zip own bank. You have to go for the long phrase it takes patience. It takes maturity. To be able to play Mozart in a way. That really allows it to sing and she's got it last night the rehearsal with the full orchestra. Proving she's more than ready for this moment for I think is just playing music hall is a Big Three. And she'll need. So will her parents Michael and Cindy. We're just as surprised as anyone when they hear their daughter play. I think she keeps surprising us older kind anything you know she left piano weighs in times. We know analogous you'll be scalable playing this very tough music. I hope it seeking looking. At sending its ups and pull the tickets here and Chris Ripa shop for the now Cincinnati and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.