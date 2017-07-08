Transcript for 4-year-old shot in head in apparent road rage incident: Police

We are learning to four year old boy had surgery overnight by Cleveland police say it doesn't appear a bit the bullet fragments penetrated his brain. Meanwhile police are searching for two male suspects. This shooting happened overnight near dead man's curve are overnight news Becker was there as an officer picked up a bullet casing on the highway surrounded by lots of collapse. The world's mom waits behind the wheel when this all happened at. She says two African American males in a white Pontiac were blocking the road near west 48 in division at. After she beat to pass them they follow her on official wait for several miles. And fired into her car we sell multiple windows shattered luckily she was able to get off the highway in fine first responders.

