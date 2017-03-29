5-year-old suspended for playing with 'stick gun'

A North Carolina mom said her 5-year-old daughter was suspended from school because of a stick that resembled a gun.
03/29/17

Transcript for 5-year-old suspended for playing with 'stick gun'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

