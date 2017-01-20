4-Year-Old Takes First Steps Thanks to Stranger's Good Deed

Luis Tamarez, 4, took his first steps at North Main Street Elementary School in Pleasantville, New Jersey on Jan. 5, using an Upsee mobility device.
1:27 | 01/20/17

Transcript for 4-Year-Old Takes First Steps Thanks to Stranger's Good Deed

