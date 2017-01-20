-
Now Playing: Baby Elephant Takes 1st Steps
-
Now Playing: 6-Year-Old Paralyzed From Backbend Takes First Steps
-
Now Playing: Inside the Inauguration: Moving Day at the White House
-
Now Playing: 4-Year-Old Takes First Steps Thanks to Stranger's Good Deed
-
Now Playing: Michigan Lt. Governor Brian Calley at Grand Rapids Watch Party
-
Now Playing: Barack Obama's Frist Remarks After President Trump's Inauguration
-
Now Playing: President Trump's Inaugural Address Short, Familiar
-
Now Playing: Protesters Blocking Passage to Inauguration Celebration
-
Now Playing: A Look at Past Presidents Taking the Oath of Office
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: The Transition of Power
-
Now Playing: The Inauguration: What You Didn't Know
-
Now Playing: Accused Orlando Cop Killer Appears in Court
-
Now Playing: Rehearsals Underway in Capitol Rotunda
-
Now Playing: Secret Service Tweets Directions for Inauguration Attendees
-
Now Playing: Thousands Gather in DC for 45th Presidential Inauguration
-
Now Playing: Trumps to Attend Church Service Before Inauguration
-
Now Playing: Trump Reportedly Using Lincoln Bible for Swearing In
-
Now Playing: Rain Forecast for Donald Trump's Inauguration
-
Now Playing: Senate Confirmation Hearings Continued Today for Treasury and Energy Secretary Nominees
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump Arrives in Washington on the Eve of the Presidential Inauguration