Transcript for 3-year-old twins drown in backyard pool on Long Island

We want to update you now on breaking news that two toddlers pulled from a backyard pool on Long Island have died. You know guys it is a heart wrenching situation unfortunately something we see it all too often in the summer time. We are out here on how leaked court in mail they'll take a look behind me here this is the house down the street where it happened police have been here. I threw out the morning this all happening at around 8:40. This morning. Now this is the pool where the boys were found near where the boys were found dark green apparently the pool undergoing renovations. The family lives here we are told just moved in at the end of June the property. Appearing to be fenced in but not the pool is south. We can tell you police have been on the scene here all morning. The no build fire department immediately called here they began working on these two boys once again. Three years old as you said one was not in the pool both of them though. In cardiac arrest. Firefighters found a child on the ground and they found a second child in a pool both children were on responsive. So you know we were on scene within two minutes two minutes. A football it's it's hot baking I have to grandkids one as a three year old and one has stunning seven. And I have a week to not I think it's just a matter of flick that one mimicked. Could be had don't could have been left open you don't neo piece of me I don't know but it's heartbreaking and I thing. We should be released to bring this out more especially in some minor. Now once again neighbors we talk to just learning of all this we're talking about a situation where each house has about an acre so people didn't learn of this immediately when it happened. Twin boys. H 31 was outside the ball one inside the pool police are trying to sort out why they've been here all morning long. Both boys in cardiac arrest when they were raced to north well helps clean you hospital. We live in Melville and Stacey Sager channel seven. Eyewitness News.

