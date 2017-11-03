8-year-old writes note to thief who robbed family home

More
She asks the person not to steal from the home, because "there are good kids and people in this house."
1:47 | 03/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 8-year-old writes note to thief who robbed family home

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46069102,"title":"8-year-old writes note to thief who robbed family home","duration":"1:47","description":"She asks the person not to steal from the home, because \"there are good kids and people in this house.\"","url":"/US/video/year-writes-note-thief-robbed-family-home-46069102","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.