Transcript for Yoga Teacher Missing Since Christmas Day Found Dead

We know that this is gonna be excruciatingly painful for the family and friends. But after a media release relative to a missing person we received a tip. Officers immediately respond to that point 200 block of M street northwest at approximately midnight last night. They found 46 year old Trisha McCauley of north east Washington DC. Deceased in her vehicle. Last contact with Trisha was on December when he. At approximately 4:30 PM. In the 2000 block of north capitol street northwest. We currently have a suspect in custody in the case we do not believe it this time that the suspect knew the victim. But we don't have information on that specific information that. The suspect's name will be released a little bit later by way of cross. We do know. In. There appears to be trauma to the body we will know more when the autopsy is complete. We received information. Once we put out of me generally believe. The person who gave us that kept or very thankful for that. Had actually seen the vehicle shortly before police. Being operated by the.

