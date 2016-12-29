Transcript for New York City Plans to Deploy Extraordinary Assets on New Year's Eve

When a turn now to the countdown of 2017. And these security surrounding the country's biggest New Year's celebration in Times Square this morning. New York mayor to blog Deo an NYPD commissioner James O'Neill discussed the extra measures we will see on New Year's Eve. In the wake of the recent terror attacks overseas among the measures for Times Square Saturday night. Thousands of NYPD officers including the heavily armed a critical response command 65 sand trucks. And a hundred vehicles to block access to the area Eyewitness News reporter and. That's right Leslie crossroads of the world will feel like the general the world on New Year's Eve yes we're told now that some two million people are expected to converge on New York City for many of them coming here to Times Square and now I'm told some 7000. Uniformed police on to 7000. Will be here to protect them. This will be the largest single deployment of new guards and police officers. Where this year uniformed officers officers in the heavy weapons and body armor but officers in plainclothes and still others watching. Active points and closed circuit monitors out this year. Today will be adding a new layer of protection against vehicles. By stationing yet 65 yeah. Adaptations and trucks on access streets leading into the heart of Times Square so it will be essentially impossible to live. Into the crowd protecting crowds here. The way they protected crowds on Thanksgiving Day and the parade you're an NYPD commanders are. Determined to reassure New Yorkers and tourists that they are prepared for the extraordinary turnout here on New Year's Eve. People will be safe this New Year's Eve because where there along with our law enforcement partners. We have one of the most well police best protected events at one of the safest venues in the entire world given all the assets that we deployed here. And all this will ensure that music city has yet another safe and enjoyable New Year's Eve celebration. As we do every year. Had to get a total of 65 San truck to be deployed up and down all of the access points getting into and out of time square. Along with 7000. Uniformed police August.

