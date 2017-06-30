Transcript for New York hospital shooter identified as former doctor

If you were just joining us we have been on the air now. For about an hour and a half continue to fall this blue breaking story at Bronx Lebanon hospital where there has been a deadly shooting. After our armed gunmen who is now been identified as doctor Henry bellow an employee of the hospital walked in. Late this afternoon armed with a wife fault and began shooting at this point we understand that at least one person is dead. Five to six other people had been. Have been injured at we're being told the doctor bella was a former employee of the hospital that is doctor Henry Belo. Who police have identified as the gunman in today's. Shooting situation a Bronx Lebanon hospital this is our first peek at the doctor 45 years old identified as doctor Henry Belo. He. Walked in wearing his lab coat we've been told armed with a rifle. When you started opening fire on they higher floors of Bronx Lebanon hospital one person has been killed five to six others have been injured. And then police have told us that he. I shot and killed himself. After warrants.

