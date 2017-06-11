New York man arrested after massive arsenal found at his home More The Albany County Sheriff's Office arrested Edward J. Reis, 43, on Sunday and charged him with several offenses, including criminal possession of a firearm and unlawfully possessing or selling noxious material. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for New York man arrested after massive arsenal found at his home This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: New York man arrested after massive arsenal found at his home

Now Playing: '0 to 007' in an instant: Bonding with Aston Martin's new model

Now Playing: 5 deadliest mass shootings in modern US history

Now Playing: Deputies use drone to find missing elderly person

Now Playing: Texas church shooting victims range in age from 18 months to 77 years old

Now Playing: Texas church shooting not racially or religiously motivated, officials say, noting 'domestic situation'

Now Playing: Pastor, wife who lost daughter in Texas church mass shooting share their grief with church community

Now Playing: Mom, daughter help victims of Texas church shooting

Now Playing: Principal surprises students by joining step team at pep rally

Now Playing: Meet the college student whose extra-credit biology rap went viral

Now Playing: How to talk to kids about mass shootings

Now Playing: Shalane Flanagan reacts to making history at NYC Marathon

Now Playing: Support, calls for action after Texas church shooting

Now Playing: Hero describes chasing alleged Texas church shooter

Now Playing: Texas governor responds to church shooting

Now Playing: Tornadoes tear through the Midwest

Now Playing: 26 dead, 20 injured in massacre at Texas church

Now Playing: Trump blames Texas church shooting on mental health

Now Playing: Authorities work to determine Texas church shooter's motive

Now Playing: Texas church victims remembered at candlelight vigil Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50971893,"title":"New York man arrested after massive arsenal found at his home","duration":"1:31","description":"The Albany County Sheriff's Office arrested Edward J. Reis, 43, on Sunday and charged him with several offenses, including criminal possession of a firearm and unlawfully possessing or selling noxious material.","url":"/US/video/york-man-arrested-massive-arsenal-found-home-50971893","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}