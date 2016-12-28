New Yorkers Celebrate Good Riddance Day

More
New Yorkers take to Times Square to "shred" their bad memories and things they want to leave behind in 2016 on Good Riddance Day.
1:03 | 12/28/16

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New Yorkers Celebrate Good Riddance Day
My husband and a visually and maybe two years ago. But it had to be when I was ready and so. Back the last connections and soon I can't let. Good riddance to tiny. On later. Thank invited Tony sixteenth presidential election I've never seen. Anything like getting my leg and if I hope. Maternal age.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44437219,"title":"New Yorkers Celebrate Good Riddance Day","duration":"1:03","description":"New Yorkers take to Times Square to \"shred\" their bad memories and things they want to leave behind in 2016 on Good Riddance Day.","url":"/US/video/yorkers-celebrate-good-riddance-day-44437219","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2016 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.