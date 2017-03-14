New York's JFK Airport braces for winter storm More Snow plows clear runways at New York's JFK International Airport as a winter storm bears down on the area. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for New York's JFK Airport braces for winter storm Okay. Yeah. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Nearly 6,000 flights canceled as major blizzard looms

Now Playing: New York's JFK Airport braces for winter storm

Now Playing: Passenger shows snow-covered Chicago from the air

Now Playing: Plowing through Hartford, CT

Now Playing: Tips for snow-covered rooftops

Now Playing: Woman who danced with Obamas celebrates 108th birthday at school

Now Playing: Rooftop troubles amid Northeast blizzard

Now Playing: Miami police officer arrested after allegedly robbing people he pulled over

Now Playing: Timelapse video shows how Chicago River turns green for St. Patrick's Day

Now Playing: Shots fired at Ferguson protest sparked by documentary

Now Playing: House on Lake Ontario sealed in ice

Now Playing: No stranger to a nor'easter

Now Playing: Major storm expected to bring over foot of snow to Northeast

Now Playing: Inside the heart of SXSW: A tour of downtown Austin

Now Playing: Chicago neighborhoods digging out after late-winter storm

Now Playing: Shaken by double murder, community worries killer may evade justice

Now Playing: School bus catches fire outside Las Vegas high school

Now Playing: Ten years later, former FBI agent Robert Levinson still missing in Iran

Now Playing: 8-year-old writes note to thief who robbed family home

Now Playing: Extreme wind violently knocks down man at NH observatory Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46115496,"title":"New York's JFK Airport braces for winter storm","duration":"0:51","description":"Snow plows clear runways at New York's JFK International Airport as a winter storm bears down on the area.","url":"/US/video/yorks-jfk-airport-braces-winter-storm-46115496","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}