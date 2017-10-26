Transcript for Young boy found dead on Texas beach

In my personal opinions murdered baby in her 35 years as a forensic artist you have to tell yourself it's perfect. Because it works too hard to beat yourself up Lois Gibson has drawn thousands of composites for a second Ireland myself picture him suffering the sketch of this little boy she says among those. Which is touched their deepest because it's painful on the first responder and I put my I put up with being hurt bay in my case it's emotional pain. In order too. Help the innocent victim did justice it's Galveston police showed her pictures of the little boy who was found dead ought to beach Friday. They don't know who he is what happened to him or how he got there I want to have the beauty of but justice will report its gives us job to bring life to the lifeless to created image from a body sometimes significantly decomposed. In the hope that someone might identify them. She's helped identify a handful of other children including baby grace. Later identified as Riley so lawyers. Beaten and tortured. Her mother and stepfather eventually sent to prison for life we need to know Gibson hopes for similar result here for. Who ever had a hand in the death of this little boy. The first step toward that though she knows is figuring out his name and I use that to push myself to do the best work.

