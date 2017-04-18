Transcript for Zuckerberg: Facebook has 'a lot of work' to prevent tragedies like Cleveland

Wilson Jordan building common gripped. Not just getting more different opinions out there but also hoping to bring people closer together. There's a lot to do here we have a full road map. Of products have helped build groups and community. Help of a more informed society helped keep our communities safe. And it with a lot warning to you here. And we're reminded of this. This week by the tragedy in Cleveland. And our hearts go out to the family and friends. Robert Godwin senior. And we have a lot of work and we will keep doing all we can. To prevent tragedy is like this from happening.

