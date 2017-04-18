Zuckerberg: Facebook has 'a lot of work' to prevent tragedies like Cleveland

More
"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Robert Godwin Sr. and we have a lot of work and we will keep doing all we can to prevent tragedies like this from happening," Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.
0:46 | 04/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Zuckerberg: Facebook has 'a lot of work' to prevent tragedies like Cleveland
Wilson Jordan building common gripped. Not just getting more different opinions out there but also hoping to bring people closer together. There's a lot to do here we have a full road map. Of products have helped build groups and community. Help of a more informed society helped keep our communities safe. And it with a lot warning to you here. And we're reminded of this. This week by the tragedy in Cleveland. And our hearts go out to the family and friends. Robert Godwin senior. And we have a lot of work and we will keep doing all we can. To prevent tragedy is like this from happening.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46867525,"title":"Zuckerberg: Facebook has 'a lot of work' to prevent tragedies like Cleveland","duration":"0:46","description":"\"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Robert Godwin Sr. and we have a lot of work and we will keep doing all we can to prevent tragedies like this from happening,\" Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.","url":"/US/video/zuckerberg-facebook-lot-work-prevent-tragedies-cleveland-46867525","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.