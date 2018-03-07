A Virginia man is “okay physically” after being run over by his own car as he allegedly tried to evade police, authorities said.

The Fairfax County Police Department released video in which suspect Bonsu, 30, is seen exiting his car but apparently forgetting to set the parking brake. The video then shows his running in front of the car before being hit.

He got up and tried to run away before police caught him after a short foot chase, The Associated Press reported.

Fairfax County Police Department

He’s facing charges that include a third-time DWI, felony hit-and-run, illegal window tint and possession of marijuana after his arrest on a residential Alexandria street, according to the AP.

Police reportedly pulled him over initially because of an apparent equipment violation before he tried to take off.

Fairfax County Police Department

Court records don't list an attorney for Bonsu, the AP reported. And it’s unclear whether he has entered a plea.