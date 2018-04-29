White House tree planted by Presidents Trump, Macron mysteriously vanishes

Apr 29, 2018, 4:39 PM ET
PHOTO: An empty area where a tree was planted by President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron during a tree planting ceremony is seen through the media van window on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., April 28, 2018. PlayCarolyn Kaster/AP
Something of a mystery has taken root at the White House -- an oak tree sapling, planted by President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, has gone missing.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shovel dirt onto a freshly planted oak tree as first lady Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron watch on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., April 23, 2018.Joshua Roberts/Reuters
President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shovel dirt onto a freshly planted oak tree as first lady Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron watch on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., April 23, 2018.

The sapling was a gift from the French president during last week's ballyhooed state visit.

PHOTO: A yellow spot is seen where the tree planted by French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump on April 23 stood on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., April 28, 2018.Yuri Gripas/Reuters
Washington media flocked to the South Lawn Monday to snap photos and shout questions as the two heads of state ceremoniously shoveled soil on the budding tree.

But now, less than a week later, recent photos show an off-color, pale patch of turf where the sapling once stood.

PHOTO: An empty area where a tree was planted by President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron during a tree planting ceremony is seen through the media van window on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., April 28, 2018. Carolyn Kaster/AP
The White House did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

