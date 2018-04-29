White House tree planted by Presidents Trump, Macron mysteriously vanishes

Something of a mystery has taken root at the White House -- an oak tree sapling, planted by President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, has gone missing.

Joshua Roberts/Reuters

The sapling was a gift from the French president during last week's ballyhooed state visit.

Yuri Gripas/Reuters

Washington media flocked to the South Lawn Monday to snap photos and shout questions as the two heads of state ceremoniously shoveled soil on the budding tree.

Pres. Trump and French Pres. Macron plant a tree on the South Lawn of the White House ahead of tonight's State Dinner. https://t.co/wIj2Kbd0QM pic.twitter.com/bF9Ae3qZd4 — ABC News (@ABC) April 23, 2018

Yuri Gripas/Reuters

But now, less than a week later, recent photos show an off-color, pale patch of turf where the sapling once stood.

Carolyn Kaster/AP

The White House did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.