An off-duty Georgia state trooper was killed and his daughter was critically injured in a car accident in which the severe weather in the Southeast was a "contributing factor," officials said.

Trooper Tyler Parker was killed in the accident. His unidentified daughter, who was a passenger in the vehicle, is fighting for her life, authorities said.

A spokesman for the Georgia State Public Safety said weather played a role in the deadly accident.

"Weather was a contributing factor in the car accident that killed Trooper Tyler Parker," the spokesman told ABC News.

According to a post on the agency's official Facebook page earlier, no other vehicles were involved.

"Tpr. Tyler Parker was killed in a single car accident while off-duty," the post read.

It went on to laud Parker as a graduate of the 98th Trooper School. It also urged the community to support his daughter.

"Please pray for his daughter, she is in critical condition," the post read. "We thank you for your thoughts and prayers for his wife and family during this difficult time."

A torrential storm mixing rain, tornados, snow and hail barreled through the Southeast on Monday. Those elements are form into a nor'easter, the fourth such storm to hit the Northeast this month.

