Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HOLIDAY TRAVEL CHAOS LOOMS

Power has been restored to the world's busiest airport but thousands of people are still stranded in Atlanta and travel woes will linger for days.

2. WHOSE JOB SEEMS SAFE FOR NOW

President Trump is not considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller, but takes aim at Mueller's acquisition of thousands of emails sent and received by Trump officials before his inauguration.

3. COMMANDER IN CHIEF'S "AMERICA FIRST" SECURITY PLAN

President Trump is set to reveal a new national security policy which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

4. AP EXCLUSIVE: TRAINING GROUNDS MELTING AWAY

Climate change is threatening winter sports as athletes just months away from the Olympics often have to look for snow farther and farther from home.

5. OFFICERS PONDER OVERDOSE RELIEF KIT

Police are divided over administering doses of naloxone, a nasal spray which can bring drug users back from the brink of death.

6. MIGHTY WINDS FUEL CONTINUING FLAMES

Southern California was buffeted by powerful gusts that increased the wildfire risk across the region.

7. WHAT STORIED ORGANIZATION IS GETTING FRESH LEADERSHIP

A new leader is expected to be named for South Africa's ruling African National Congress party, Nelson Mandela's famed liberation movement.

8. KITCHEN JUSTICE

The Supreme Court's food traditions are described in a new tome, part history book, part cookbook.

9. HOW CUTE IS THAT PANDA IN THE WINDOW?

Baby panda Xiang Xiang makes a special appearance in Tokyo's Ueno Zoo a day ahead of the official introduction

10. THE MESSAGE OF MISMATCHED SNEAKERS

LeBron James made a statement during an NBA game with his shoes — one black, one white, with the word "equality" in capital gold letters on the back of each.