10 Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. US INTELLIGENCE CHIEF SAYS NO DOUBT RUSSIA INTERFERED IN ELECTION

James Clapper indicated the agencies he leads would not back down in their assessment, even if that threatens a prolonged crisis of confidence with President-elect Donald Trump, who will be brief on classified evidence Friday.

2. HATE CRIME CHARGES FILED IN ATTACK ON MENTALLY DISABLED MAN

Four black people were charged in connection with a video broadcast live on Facebook that showed a mentally disabled white man being beaten and forced to drink from a toilet.

3. WHY BABIES SHOULD GET PEANUT-BASED FOOD

The recommendations from the National Institutes of Health are based on landmark research that found early exposure is likely to protect babies from developing peanut allergies.

4. TURKEY OFFICIALS SAY THEY ARE CLOSING IN ON GUNMAN

Authorities insisting the possible whereabouts and contacts of the suspected nightclub attacker have been established.

5. HOW TRUMP MAY PURSUE BORDER WALL WITHOUT NEW BILL

Officials tell AP that Congressional Republicans and Trump's transition team are exploring the possibility of relying on existing legislation authorizing fencing and other technology.

6. NORTH CAROLINA LAW SHIFTING POWERS FROM GOVERNOR BLOCKED

A panel of judges says a law approved by North Carolina Republican lawmakers won't be enforced until Goy. Roy Cooper's lawsuit challenging those changes is resolved.

7. WHAT RELATIVES OF VICTIMS SAID AT DYLANN ROOF TRIAL

They described personalities, future plans and final conversations as they testified about the nine black church members gunned down in 2015.

8. OBAMA ERA ENDS WITH UNMET GOAL TO END VETERAN HOMELESSNES

But advocates see improvement, and the head of the Department of Veterans Affairs tells AP that "we should be there" within a couple of years.

9. WHO ARRIVED AT HOMES OF REYNOLDS, FISHER

Meryl Streep, Meg Ryan, Ellen Barkin and Ed Begley Jr. were among stars spotted at the next door homes amid reports that a private memorial was scheduled.

10. WHERE SKIERS ARE GLEEFULLY HITTING THE SLOPES

Skiers throughout the West are taking advantage of deep, fresh snow dumped by a series of winter storms that are moving east.