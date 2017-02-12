10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. TRUMP TO HOST CANADIAN PM

The U.S. president and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will participate in a roundtable discussion about women in the workforce, showing the rising policy influence of first daughter Ivanka Trump.

2. WHITE HOUSE AIDE WON'T DEFEND NSA CHIEF

Top policy adviser Stephen Miller sidesteps repeated chances to support national security adviser Michael Flynn amid reports Flynn discussed U.S. sanctions with a Russian diplomat before the election.

3. HOW MUCH SNOW NORTHEAST CAN EXPECT FROM NEW STORM

Forecasts call for blizzard conditions across parts of New England, with up to two feet along the N.H.-Maine coast.

4. CHANCE THE RAPPER WINS EARLY GRAMMY

He received the best new artist award, as well as another trophy for rap performance.

5. 'THERE IS A DREADFUL SENSE OF FEAR'

That's how Pastor Fred Morris describes the mood of many parishoners at a United Methodist mission in a largely Hispanic Los Angeles neighborhood, on edge over President Trump's continued push to deport immigrants.

6. WHO SEES SURGE IN DONATIONS AMID BATTLES WITH TRUMP

The American Civil Liberties Union says it's received nearly $80 million in online contributions as it confronts the new president over the extent of his constitutional authority.

7. WHERE 'HAZARDOUS SITUATION' AT DAM FORCES EVACUATIONS

Officials order residents near Northern California's Oroville Dam to evacuate the area after high water damages an emergency spillway.

8. SHOPPING GETS MORE POLITICAL IN POLARIZED TRUMP ERA

Politically active consumers can punish brands they disagree with, and reward those whose views align with theirs.

9. PENTAGON SEEKS TO SOLVE A BAFFLING WWII MYSTERY

U.S. defense officials work to find whether dozens of U.S. sailors listed as missing from a ship disaster were actually recovered and buried as unknowns in a New York cemetery.

10. PRINCE MUSIC NOW AVAILABLE ON ALL STREAMING SERVICES

Tidal's exclusive streaming rights to Prince's Warner Bros. Records catalog is over.